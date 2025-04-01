TVCC confirms potential measles exposure on Terrell campus

TERRELL – Trinity Valley Community College confirmed a potential measles exposure on their Terrell campus Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from our news partner, KETK, on Tuesday a TVCC student reported to administration that they have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles. After receiving this information, TVCC President Dr. Jason Morrison, Ed.D and adminstration worked together to develop a plan to prevent further exposure.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our students, staff, and faculty,” Morrison said. “We are working closely to monitor the situation and take necessary precautions to protect our campus community.”

Measles is a virus that spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms such as high fever, bloodshot eyes, cough, runny nose and tiny white spots inside the mouth typically appear 10 to 14 days after exposure.

“TVCC encourages individuals to contact their physician to review their immunization records and get medical guidance,” the college said. “TVCC asks students, staff and faculty to please stay home and contact their physician immediately if they notice symptoms.”

