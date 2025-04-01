Today is Tuesday April 01, 2025
ktbb logo


‘Karate Kid: Legends’ trailer unites the franchise

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 12:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sony Pictures/Jonathan Wenk

The new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends has arrived.

The latest installment in the franchise follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, who moves to New York City to attend a new school and finds himself entering the ultimate karate competition.

Jackie Chan will reprise his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, and Ralph Macchio is back as original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso. Together, Mr. Han and Daniel will help guide Li Fong to victory.

Daniel tells Li Fong in the trailer, “Remember what you’re fighting for. When you understand that, you will be ready.”

The Sony Pictures film picks up after the events of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series starring Macchio that wrapped its final season earlier this year. Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters May 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC