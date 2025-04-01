Today is Tuesday April 01, 2025
Gov. Abbott appoints Conservation Council member

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 11:53 am
Gov. Abbott appoints Conservation Council memberTYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that Governor Greg Abbott has appointed a Lufkin man to the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Council, a term lasting until Feb. 1, 2029.

Andrew Polk earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Leadership and Development. His experience includes vice chair of the Natural Resources Committee and partner of Polk Land & Cattle Company. The council assists the Texas Farm and Ranch Lands Conservation Program with administration and accepting grant applicants. TFRLCP’s goal is conserving working lands with an abundance of water, fish, wildlife and agriculture production.



