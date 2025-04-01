Tylerites speak in support of Texas bill that seeks to shut down ‘puppy mill pipeline’

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 11:58 am

TYLER – The Tyler Morning Telegraph reports that a bill in the Texas Legislature aims to crack down on puppy mills, with a goal to bring stricter regulations to an industry criticized by animal advocates. Locally, East Texas advocates hope to see the bill pass. What are puppy mills? Large-scale commercial breeding operations are often referred to as puppy mills, and advocates argue this type of operation prioritizes profit over animal welfare. Dogs are reportedly kept in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, sometimes even deprived of adequate food, clean water, or veterinary care. Breeding dogs, particularly mothers, produce multiple litters each year. Advocates say these dogs are often abandoned, sold, or euthanized once they are no longer deemed “useful.”

“The puppy mill industry is massive, and it’s driven by profit — often at the expense of the animals,” said Liz Hanna, Tyler resident and animal welfare advocate. “The dogs in these mills don’t experience the kind of life most people associate with having a pet. They don’t sleep on comfy dog beds or run in a big backyard. Instead, they’re confined to small cages, sometimes stacked on top of each other, with waste building up around them.” These conditions and breeding practices can lead to health and behavioral problems for the dogs born in mills. Filed Feb. 26 by Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), Senate Bill 1652, also known as the Ethical Pet Sales Bill, aims to end inhumane breeding and deceptive sales practices. If passed, the bill would take effect on Sept. 1, prohibiting Texas retail pet stores from selling puppies sourced from puppy mills. Instead, they would be required to obtain animals from rescues and shelters. “‘Ethical pet sales’ refers to stores that do not sell puppies but source them humanely from rescues and shelters,” said Shelby Bobosky, Executive Director of the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN). “Passage of this legislation would promote humane treatment, reduce the demand for unethical breeding, encourage adoption, and protect Texans from bad actors.” The bill would also ban stores from selling dogs or cats unless partnered with a qualified animal control agency or nonprofit rescue. They could offer space for adoption but could not own the animals or charge fees. Violators would face fines up to $500 per animal per day, enforced by the Texas Attorney General. This legislation would disrupt the “puppy mill pipeline” and help address Texas’ overpopulation crisis, Bobosky said.

