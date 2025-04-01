Authorities search for missing Gregg County man

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 11:29 am

GREGG COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that went missing on Saturday morning after leaving a bar in Kilgore.

According to the sheriff’s office, Freddie Britt was last seen on Saturday around 2 a.m. at the City Limits Bar and Grill in Kilgore. Britt mentioned that he was heading to Tyler and was riding a 2024 Harley Davidson FXBR, license plate number 902D9W.

Officials said Britt has not been seen or heard from since. If anyone has any information about Britt’s whereabouts, contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400.

