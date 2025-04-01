Remains of 4th missing US soldier found in Lithuania

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 11:30 am

U.S. Army

(PABRAD?, Lithuania) -- The fourth U.S. Army soldier who went missing during a scheduled training exercise near Pabrad?, Lithuania, last week was found dead on Tuesday, according to the Army.

"The Soldier was found after a search by hundreds of rescue workers from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Polish Armed Forces, Estonian Armed Forces, and many other elements of the Lithuanian government and civilian agencies," the Army said in a statement.

The bodies of the other three soldiers were recovered on Monday.

The four soldiers are all based in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Their identities have not been released.

"This past week has been devastating," Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, said in a statement. "Though we have received some closure, the world is darker without them."

The soldiers went missing on March 25 while operating an M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle, the Army said, and the next day, their 63-ton vehicle was found submerged in about 15 feet of water and mud in a training area.

"Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp," and the vehicle "may have just gone diagonally to the bottom," Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene told ABC News via phone last week.

The soldiers' vehicle was removed from a swamp early Monday morning after six days of work to retrieve it, the Army said.

The search effort -- which included law enforcement and military personnel from several countries -- was complicated by the muddy conditions and unstable ground, officials said.

"It has been truly amazing and very humbling to watch the incredible recovery team from different commands, countries and continents come together and give everything to recover our Soldiers," Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general, V Corps, said in a statement Tuesday. "Thank you, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, the U.S. Navy and the Army Corps of Engineers. We are forever grateful."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back