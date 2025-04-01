UT Tyler awarded 2025-26 silver military friendly school honor

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 8:41 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the University of Texas at Tyler has earned the 2025-26 Silver Military Friendly School designation.

This places UT Tyler within the top 20% of participating schools nationwide in the Tier 2 Research Institutions category.

“This designation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to ensure the academic, professional, and personal success of our military-affiliated student population,” Coby Dillard, UT Tyler Director of Military and Veterans Affairs said.

A celebration hosted by the UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center will soon be announced. The center supports nearly 700 military-affiliated students. The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide and from participating institutions.

Visit militaryfriendly.com to learn more.

Go Back