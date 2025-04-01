Texarkana man arrested after hit-and-run, victim hospitalized

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 8:38 am

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner, KETK, the Texarkana Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a Sunday night hit-and-run.

Texarkana PD said detectives used video from nearby cameras to determine that a man was walking through a church parking lot in the 300 block of W. 25th Street at around 6 p.m. on Sunday when a silver Kia left the road and accelerated before hitting him.

According to a report from the Texarkana Police Department, the man hit was found across the street from where the incident occurred, outside of Highland Park Elementary. He had severe injuries and was taken to a local ICU where he’s currently in critical condition.

A Texarkana PD detective was canvassing a neighborhood four blocks away from the crash scene when officials said they found a heavily-damaged Kia at the residence of Patrick Cridell, Jr., 32.

Texarkana PD said their investigation progressed enough to arrest Cridell for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cridell was then booked into the Bi-State Jail.

