Portion of Rose Rudman trail to be closed

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 8:24 am

TYLER — A section of the Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler will be closed due to maintenance on Thursday and Friday. According to our news partner KETK, tree maintenance will be conducted on part of the trail that’s parallel to South Donnybrook Avenue next to Tyler Legacy High School. Until construction is completed, residents are advised to stay away from this part of the trail. Maintenance will begin starting on Thursday and will continue until midday Friday.

