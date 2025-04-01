Booker stages Senate filibuster to protest ‘crisis’ he says Trump and Musk created

(WASHINGTON) -- New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Tuesday morning was still speaking on the Senate floor, staging a filibuster he started at 7 p.m. Monday night, in what he called a protest against the national "crisis" he said President Donald Trump and Elon Musk had created.

On Monday night, he said he was set to last "as long as [he is] physically able."

"I'm heading to the Senate floor because Donald Trump and Elon Musk have shown a complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people. You can tune in on CSPAN, YouTube, X, and Facebook," the senator posted on X as he took to the floor.

Booker, who said he would keep the Senate floor open through the duration of his remarks, said at the top of his speech that he "rise[s] with the intention of disrupting the normal business" of the chamber because he believes the country is in "crisis" due to the actions of the White House since Trump started his second term.

"I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis, and I believe that not in a partisan sense, because so many of the people that have been reaching out to my office in pain, in fear, having their lives upended–so many of them identify themselves as Republicans," Booker said.

"In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy and even our aspirations as a people For from our highest offices, a sense of common decency. These are not normal times in America. And they should not be treated as such," he said.

So long as Booker is holding the floor, the Senate won't be able to conduct other business unless he temporarily yields.

