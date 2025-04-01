Democrats renew push to expand IVF access for military service members

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 6:38 am

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Congressional Democrats are renewing their push to expand in vitro fertilization access for military service members by introducing legislation that would require the Department of Defense's health care program to fund access to IVF for military service members.

The legislative effort, being led in the Senate by Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth and in the House by Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs, would bring IVF access afforded to military service members in parity with the services available to members of Congress. It would also modify current requirements that service members prove that their infertility challenges are directly connected to service, a barrier that the lawmakers say is often cumbersome or impossible to overcome.

The legislation, Jacobs said in an exclusive interview with ABC News, could be "life-changing" for military service members who are often forced to choose between continuing their military service and starting a family.

"I think it will be huge. We know so many military families are struggling to make ends meet as it is, and are facing really significant fertility challenges. It would be life-changing," Jacobs told ABC News. "We shouldn't make them choose between serving our country and building their families."

Duckworth and Jacobs say that some members of the military have been forced to abandon their military careers because of the lack of infertility treatment coverage by their health care program, called TRICARE. It could present a risk to military readiness, they told ABC News.

"For too many service members, the lack of TRICARE coverage of IVF has left them with only a few choices: beat the odds and prove that their infertility is directly related to their service, pay tens of thousands of dollars out-of-pocket for a chance at a family, forgo having children, or leave the military. This is wrong," Duckworth said.

It's also about parity, they said: Starting this year, members of Congress are afforded access to plans that offer coverage for infertility treatments. Jacobs and Duckworth say the same should be true for military service members.

"It makes no sense that members of Congress and the rest of the federal workforce will get this, but military families still won't," Jacobs said.

This is not the first time that Jacobs and Duckworth have attempted to expand IVF access for military service members. They tried to get this same provision included in the massive military spending package, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, last year as both parties tried to reassure voters of their support for IVF and other infertility treatments.

Though the proposal made it through the House Armed Services Committee, it never made it into the final version of the bill that President Joe Biden signed into law during the waning days of his presidency.

Similar legislation was separately blocked in the Senate by Republican Sen. James Lankford last year. At the time, Lankford said that while he supports IVF, he was concerned about the indefinite cost of the legislation and the possibility it opened for "future definitions for gene editing or for cloning."

Duckworth and Jacobs' newest effort, however, is a stand-alone bill that could be voted on not as an amendment, but as it's own legislation.

Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, has been vocal about her own experiences using IVF to conceive her two children. She was involved in multiple efforts to expand IVF access last Congress that were ultimately blocked by Republicans.

She said this new proposal would give Republicans the opportunity to make good on President Donald Trump's pro-IVF rhetoric that he's used on the campaign trail and at the White House.

"President Trump pledged to voters on the campaign trail that he would go even further by making IVF free if elected and has repeated the bold-faced lie that he is governing on the principle of 'promises made, promises kept,'" Duckworth said in a statement. "Republicans can now help him partially fulfill his broken IVF promise by joining our commonsense legislation that would make sure those who answer the call to serve have access to the care they need to build their family."

No Republican has yet signed on as a cosponsor, but Duckworth and Jacobs are pointing to Trump's comments as recently as last week touting his support for IVF as a possible boon to their efforts.

On the campaign trail, as an Alabama State Supreme Court ruling temporarily threw IVF access into question, Trump was vocal about his hope to make IVF continually accessible. He referred to himself as the "father of IVF" and issued a statement that said "I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby."

Trump has continued to make his support for IVF known. As recently as Wednesday when, during a Women's History Month event, he referred to himself as the "fertilization president."

"Fertilization. I'm still very proud of it, I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president, and that's OK," Trump said. "That's not bad. I've been called much worse. Actually, I like it, right?"

It's at this point unclear if the bill, which if pushed by Democrats to the Senate floor as a stand-alone bill would require the unanimous support of the Republican conference, would have the support it needs to pass. It's also unclear if efforts to include it in this year's National Defense Authorization Act or other major legislative pushes could lead to passage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back