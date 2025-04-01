Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,700, local media reports

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 8:29 am

Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua via Getty Images

(MANDALAY CITY, MYANMAR) -- At least 2,719 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of Friday's massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, a government official reportedly told local media on Tuesday.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing also said during a televised broadcast that another 4,521 people were injured, according to The Associated Press and Reuters.

"Among the missing, most are assumed to be dead," he said on state television. "There is a narrow chance for them to remain alive as it has been over 72 hours."

Rescues efforts were still underway on Tuesday, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department. A 63-year-old woman was discovered under the rubble about 91 hours after the earthquake, the department said on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Guy Davies and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.



Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back