GOP eyes its House majority in special elections in Florida to replace Waltz, Gaetz

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 6:28 am

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) -- A pair of special elections in Florida for the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to fill vacancies left by former Republican Reps. Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz has heated up in recent weeks -- especially in the 6th District where Waltz served.

Both lawmakers resigned to join the Trump administration, although Gaetz withdrew his nomination as attorney general when it became clear that he did not have sufficient support in the Senate to become confirmed.

Ahead of the election, Republicans have 218 seats in the House, while Democrats have 213; four seats are vacant. Republicans can only afford to lose two votes before losing their majority for a vote on the House floor.

While Republicans will hold on to their majority regardless of the results in Florida, the election comes amid concerns over maintaining that power -- a concern that spilled into the public when President Donald Trump recently asked Rep. Elise Stefanik to withdraw from her nomination as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations rather than give up her seat.

One of the Florida races is in play more than expected, with uncertainty among some Republicans over whether their candidate in the 6th District, state Sen. Randy Fine, can keep the seat safely in Republican hands, given that he has lagged far behind the Democratic candidate, teacher and progressive Josh Weil, in fundraising.

Thus, while the Republicans are favored to win in each district, given that both were ruby-red in 2024, some have speculated that the margin between the Republicans and Democrats in at least the 6th District could be tighter than anticipated.

Special elections usually have lower turnout than on-cycle elections and turnout and results can be tough to predict.

On the fundraising front, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Fine has raised or received around $987,000 from late November 2024 through mid-March, while Weil has raised or received more than $9 million since Oct. 1, 2024 through mid-March. Fine also donated $600,000 to himself, according to later filings.

Weil's campaign has spent more than $8 million of what he's raised, per the filings; Fine's campaign had also spent much of its cash on hand before his donations to himself.

But Fine does have Trump's strong endorsement.

Trump said on Thursday of Fine: "He will be there whenever I need him, and he wants to be there whenever we need him. He wants to be there for you."

Fine has expressed confidence. He told ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo on Monday, "We're doing great," and later added, "What we're seeing is angry Democrats, and Republicans having to understand what's at stake."

Weil, who was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Friday, told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis on Monday night, "People want someone who will fight for them in Washington and that's what we're offering."

He said that Sanders' endorsement, which Fine had criticized, seemed to be an asset when talking to voters who appreciated the senator's message.

In the special election in Florida's 1st District, located at the westernmost part of the Panhandle, Republican candidate Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, is facing Democratic candidate Gay Valimont, a gun violence-prevention activist. Valimont was the Democratic nominee in 2024, losing to Gaetz by over 30 percentage points.

Trump has also thrown his support behind Patronis.

The president said in a telephone rally on Thursday, "Jimmy's done an outstanding job as the Chief Financial Officer of the state of Florida, helping to guide your state to tremendous economic success. And now he wants to keep on fighting for Florida in Congress, and he's going to do that, and he'll vote to defend Social Security, protect Medicare, all these things ... under great danger with the Democrats."

Patronis, speaking after Trump, told listeners, "Look, if you're not fired up to hearing the president right now, then you need to get your pulse checked with President Trump and the White House. A Republican majority in Congress, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform this country."

Meanwhile, Valimont has raised more than Patronis, per Federal Election Commission filings -- which show Valimont has raised around $6 million while Patronis raised around $2 million.

"In Congress, I will show Florida's 1st District what it looks like when the government truly works for the people and our needs," Valimont wrote on Monday.

-ABC News' John Parkinson, Lauren Peller and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

