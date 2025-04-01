‘Numerous’ homemade explosive devices discovered near park outside Dallas

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 5:26 am

DALLAS (ABC) — “Numerous” homemade explosive devices were discovered by a citizen who was walking near a park outside of Dallas, according to authorities. The person was in a wooded area near Wynne Park in Garland, when, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, they saw an open suitcase and items scattered near it — including what looked like explosives, the Garland Police Department said.

Garland is about 20 miles northeast of Dallas. The Garland Police Bomb Unit and FBI bomb technicians rushed to the scene and determined “there were numerous live homemade explosive devices,” police said.

“Bomb technicians worked through the day and into the night to safely render each device inoperative,” police said in a statement Monday.

No injuries were reported. Police said authorities are still working to establish where the devices came from and the suspect’s intent.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477). Garland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000, police said.

