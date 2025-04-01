Former Upshur County jailer arrested for improper sexual conduct

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2025 at 4:31 am

GILMER – According to our news partner KETK, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former jailer for alleged improper sexual activity with a male inmate. The sheriff’s office said they started an investigation into 29-year-old Dallas Mosley on Sunday after a male inmate told jail staff that Mosley “performed improper sexual conduct” with him. Mosley was immediately suspended during the investigation before being fired and arrested on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upshur County Justice of the Peace Lyle Potter arraigned Mosley and he was then booked into the Upshur County Jail for improper sexual activity with a person in custody. Mosley’s bond was set at $100,000.

