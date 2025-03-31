Today is Monday March 31, 2025
ktbb logo


Cherokee County man killed in hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 4:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cherokee County man killed in hit-and-runTROUP – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Texas Department of Public Safety is currently searching for the driver of a GMC pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

A DPS official said the crash happened when a GMC pickup truck heading west on CR 4701 veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit a motorcycle head-on in the eastbound lane.The crash happened at 11:09 p.m. on Saturday just west of FM 856 on County Road 4701, northeast of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Brenda Dominy, responded to the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead. Dominy identified the deceased victim as David Pate, 57 of Troup.

The GMC truck was abandoned nearby and DPS said law enforcement is currently searching for the driver.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC