Cherokee County man killed in hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 4:09 pm

TROUP – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Texas Department of Public Safety is currently searching for the driver of a GMC pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

A DPS official said the crash happened when a GMC pickup truck heading west on CR 4701 veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit a motorcycle head-on in the eastbound lane.The crash happened at 11:09 p.m. on Saturday just west of FM 856 on County Road 4701, northeast of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Brenda Dominy, responded to the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead. Dominy identified the deceased victim as David Pate, 57 of Troup.

The GMC truck was abandoned nearby and DPS said law enforcement is currently searching for the driver.

Go Back