Scammers at work in Smith County again

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 2:16 pm
SMITH COUNTY – Scammers at work in Smith County again Screenshot[/caption]Apparently, the scammers are out again in East Texas. Sgt. Larry Christian, Public Information Officer with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, says it’s the same, tired old grift.
“We are getting an abundance of calls about telephone scammers,” Christian said. “This is the same old jury duty scam where the callers are telling the person they missed jury duty and that there is a warrant for their arrest. They are requesting payment from these individuals in some form or fashion. These suspects are using names of current Smith County Sheriff’s Office employees and are spoofing legitimate Smith County Sheriff’s Office phone numbers. Please let the public know that these are all scam phone calls and that no law enforcement agency will ever call anyone asking for money concerning any legal matter. If any phone calls such as these are received, simply hang up on them.”



