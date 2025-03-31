Gas prices will rise for a few weeks

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 11:38 am

TEXAS – Patrick De Haan, chief petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com, says gasoline prices are set to rise for the next few weeks, even in Texas. The nation’s average price of gasoline has risen for the second straight week, increasing 2.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.11 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 2.2 cents from a month ago and is 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.

“We’ve seen the national average inch up for the second straight week, but with renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10-35 cents per gallon over the next couple weeks. Meanwhile, motorists in the Northeast should consider filling up soon, as the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is just a couple of weeks away— and with it, a likely increase in prices,” said De Haan.

“As we head into April, Americans should expect gas prices to rise, with a peak that could occur in mid-to-late April. While average prices remain well below last year’s levels, we’ll likely begin to catch up, with prices expected to increase in most — if not all —states over the next few weeks. Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers.”

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $2.89, $3.09, $2.79, and $3.19, rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $2.99 per gallon, up 3 cents from last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.46 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.58 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($2.64), Mississippi ($2.66), Tennessee ($2.70).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($4.71), Hawaii ($4.41), and Washington ($4.10).

Go Back