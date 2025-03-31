First measles case in Fort Bend County

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 10:58 am

FORT BEND COUNTY – The Houston Chronicle reports that Fort Bend County officials on Sunday confirmed that a woman has contracted measles, the first confirmed case in the county following outbreaks in West Texas and the Panhandle. The woman, who officials did not identify, likely contracted the disease during recent international travel, county officials said. The case is being investigated by Fort Bend health officials who were conducting contact tracing to identify possible exposures and limit further spread of the disease, according to a county news release. “I want to reassure our community that we are working closely with Health and Human Services to keep everyone informed,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a statement. “Your safety and well-being remain my top priority. I urge all residents to check their immunization records, get vaccinated if necessary and stay vigilant for symptoms. Together, we can protect our families, neighbors and the greater Fort Bend community.”

