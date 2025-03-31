Senate vote near for bill requiring sheriffs to partner with ICE

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 10:55 am

AUSTIN – KXAN reports that legislation to mandate Texas sheriffs participate in immigration law enforcement is moving closer to a vote at the Texas Capitol. Senate Bill 8 is on the chamber’s intent calendar for Monday. The bill filed by State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, would require all Texas counties with 100,000 or more people to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) 287(g) program. Schwertner described the program as a partnership between local law enforcement and federal ICE in the identification and detainment of criminal aliens. “People overwhelmingly saw the policies of an open border and how it affects communities, and they overwhelmingly warrant stronger enforcement of criminal aliens to make sure they are identified, detained, prosecuted and deported,” Schwertner said.

Senator Schwertner has discussed the ideas in Senate Bill 8 in previous sessions. He said this year, the ideas are getting more traction at the Capitol. The current genesis of the bill is the people overwhelmingly voicing their opinion last November, on November 5, that we need stronger border enforcement and enforcement of our immigration laws,” Schwertner said. Some opponents of the legislation have raised concern that it could create discourage some people from reporting crimes, potentially putting public safety at risk. “As SB 8 is discussed, it is my sincere hope that public safety is carefully considered. When people are afraid, they hide in the shadows. Victims don’t report crime and witnesses don’t come forward with information. Criminals win as they take advantage of the vulnerable among us,” Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez wrote in a statement on SB 8. “The impact of that reaches beyond immigration to our humanity. I want victims of crime to run to law enforcement, not away from us,” Hernandez added.

