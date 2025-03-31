Today is Monday March 31, 2025
Woman arrested after allegedly punching an elderly woman

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 10:55 am
Woman arrested after allegedly punching an elderly womanLINDALE – According to reports from our news partner, KETK, a woman was arrested after allegedly striking an elderly woman in the face.

According to the arrest affidavit, around 2:45 p.m. deputies responded to a reported assault in progress on Stewart Street in Lindale. There, they found 64-year-old Tina Davis with bruising and redness on her face.

The document said that 30-year-old Avery Martinez showed deputies a video of the incident that occurred prior to their arrival. The video showed Martinez step onto Davis’ property and threaten to harm Davis. The deputies observed Martinez putting her hands on Davis, and then the fight falls out of view in the video.

“Based on the apparent injuries to Tina’s face and video of the incident Martienz did then and there intentionally, knowingly and recklessly cause bodily injury to Davis by striking her in the face causing redness and bruising,” the document said.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for assault causing bodily injury on Saturday and was released on Sunday.



