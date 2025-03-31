East Texas woman arrested for the murder of her daughter

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 10:47 am

CASS COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a woman has been arrested by the Cass County Sheriff’s office for capitol murder after an incident left a 9-year-old dead.

At around 6:31 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department received an emergency call from a residence in Bloomburg off of FM 74, a post from the sheriff’s office said.

A neighbor made the 911 call on behalf of an injured woman identified as Jacki Kubin, who ran to the neighbor asking for help. Officials reported that the neighbor was able to give law enforcement a description of a fleeing vehicle.

When officers arrived, an Atlanta Texas Police Department officer found a female child that had suffered severe trauma. The child was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as Allison French, abandoned the vehicle off FM 74. French was located with the help of a drone from Cass County Emergency Services District #3. She was then detained and brought to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries. The injured girl, who officials identified as French’s 9-year-old daughter, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The child’s grandmother, Jacki Kubin, was treated for wounds she had sustained while defending herself from French.

French was arrested on a capital murder warrant for the death her daughter, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said there is no additional information to release.

