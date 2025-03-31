Today is Monday March 31, 2025
TWU hosts public meeting for District 6 on Thursday

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2025 at 10:50 am
TYLER – TWU hosts public meeting for District 6 on ThursdayDo you have questions about your water bill? If you live in District 6, there is a place to get your answers. Tyler Water Utilitie will hold a come-and-go community meeting in District 6 at the Pollard United Methodist Church, Gym, 3030 New Copeland Rd. This event will feature information stations staffed by Department Directors and offers you a chance to speak directly with Councilmember Brad Curtis. Water Customer Service Representatives will also be available to help with individual account questions. So, if you are a district 6 customer, come to the event and speak one-on-one with experts to learn more about TWU, utility billing, and improvement projects, ask questions and provide feedback on these topics. Remember to bring a copy of your water bill for specific billing questions.



