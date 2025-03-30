Drugs, gun, stolen vehicle recovered after chase ends in Henderson

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2025 at 4:33 pm

HENDERSON — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said that drugs, a firearm and a stolen vehicle were recovered after a chase ended in Henderson on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office said that one of their deputies found a vehicle in Carthage that was reported stolen by the Bossier City Police Department in Louisiana. The deputy conducted a traffic stop but the vehicle’s driver allegedly refused to leave the vehicle and then fled on Highway 59 North, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver took Highway 59 into Harrison County before heading westbound on Interstate 20 with deputies from Panola County and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office pursuing the vehicle along with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

Panola County officials said the chase continued onto Highway 43 then head south back into Panola County and then into Rusk County where a Highway Patrol trooper hit the vehicle which ended the pursuit near the Henderson Star restaurant.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said the drugs and firearm shown in the picture below were recovered from the stolen vehicle. According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, the driver tried to run from the vehicle but he was then arrested and transported to the Panola County Jail.

