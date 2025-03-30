Iran rejects Trump’s request for direct nuclear negotiations, state media reports

(LONDON) -- Tehran has rejected direct negotiations with the United States in regarding its nuclear program, responding to a letter from President Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

However, he added, the path for indirect negotiations remains open, the state news agency reported.

"In this response, although direct negotiations between the two parties are rejected, it has been stated that the path for indirect negotiations is open," Pezeshkian said.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian stated that Iran’s response to the U.S. president's letter was sent via Oman.

He emphasized that Iran has never avoided negotiations and blamed the United States for not fulfilling its former commitments, including terminating the former nuclear deal in Trump's first term in 2018.

It was the breach of commitments that caused problems on this path, which must be addressed to restore trust, the letter underscored, according to Pezeshkian.

"It will be the actions of the Americans that determine whether negotiations continue," he added.

