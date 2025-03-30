Today is Sunday March 30, 2025
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2025 at 7:18 am
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported near NacogdochesNACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck the county on Friday night, according to our news partner KETK. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake happened at 10:05 p.m. on Friday night at a location 13 kilometers northeast of Wells near Lake Nacogdoches.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office and local volunteer firefighters checked on local residents as a precaution and luckily no injuries were reported. The sheriff’s office said that residents should be careful and turn off their gas if they suspect the earthquake has damaged their lines.

The earthquake was mostly felt near Nacogdoches but was also reportedly felt as far north as Henderson and as far south as Lufkin, according to the United States Geological Survey.



