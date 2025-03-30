TJC Softball splits Saturday’s home doubleheader versus TVCC

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2025 at 6:26 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — TJC and TVCC have been two of the most dominant softball teams in Region 14 this year.

The Apaches and Cardinals split a doubleheader in Athens earlier in March, and Saturday, both squads battled each other in another doubleheader in Tyler.

The Apaches came away with a 3-2 walk-off win in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader before the Cardinals earned a hard-fought 7-6 victory over TJC in the second game.

TJC returns to action when the Apaches host Navarro Wednesday, April 2 in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

TVCC returns to the field Monday, March 31 when the Cardinals host Kilgore College in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

