Local Grandy’s closed for good

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2025 at 4:54 pm

TYLER — Grandy’s at 1226 S Beckham Ave in Tyler has permanently closed down, according to a sign posted on their door and drive-thru window obtained by our news partner KETK. The sign states that the store was closed permanently on March 23. The Tyler Grandy’s was one of more than 45 Grandy’s locations across the country. The Grandy’s chain started in 1972 and currently has it’s headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee.

