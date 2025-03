Investigation underway following fatal wreck on Hwy 31

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2025 at 4:48 pm

TYLER — One person is dead following a car crash on Friday afternoon on Highway 31 west, near Bellwood Lake Road. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh and our news partner KETK, the crash happened around 3:00. Erbaugh said both drivers were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. Additional details were not available.

