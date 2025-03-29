Today is Saturday March 29, 2025
Burglar calls 911 while attempting to rob dealership

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2025 at 4:09 am
Burglar calls 911 while attempting to rob dealershipTYLER — According to our news partner KETK, a man reportedly called 911 on early Thursday morning after reportedly attempting to rob a Tyler dealership but was unable to leave after sustaining injuries. The Tyler Police Department received a call at around 3:45 a.m. from a man who had broken into the Patterson Dodge dealership.

Officials later identified the man as Jeremiah Megallon. Megallon was taken to a local hospital and later transported to the Smith County Jail, where he was arrested for burglary of a building.

“He said he had broken into the Patterson Dodge dealership in an attempt to steal a car but was unable to get out of the building,” Erbaugh said. “He had cuts from breaking a window at the dealership and crawling through it.”



