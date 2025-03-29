3 former Tyler ISD staff members arrested for injuring disabled student

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2025 at 4:04 am

TYLER – Tyler ISD has confirmed that three former district employees have been arrested for allegedly injuring a student with disabilities. In a statement issued to our news partner KETK, Tyler ISD said the three employees were arrested and fired after an investigation into allegations of injury to a child, elderly individual or disabled individual.

The district’s superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford called the actions of the former employees unacceptable.

“We believe in being transparent with our community while respecting the legal process and student privacy. This situation involved a student with disabilities, and while it did not include sexual acts or severe bodily harm, we take any breach of student safety with the utmost seriousness. As soon as these allegations were brought to our attention, the district took immediate action—launching an internal investigation, notifying Child Protective Services as required by state law, and fully cooperating with law enforcement. These individuals are no longer employed by the district.”

Tyler ISD

“This situation is appalling, disappointing, and disheartening—especially because it concerns our most vulnerable population,” Crawford said. “As educators and caretakers, we hold ourselves to the highest standards, and any violation of that trust is completely unacceptable.”

Tyler ISD stated that their student’s safety is their highest priority. KETK has contacted Tyler ISD Police Department for more details into these arrests.

