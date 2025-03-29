Today is Saturday March 29, 2025
Suspect arrested in Hawkins homicide

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2025 at 3:58 am
Suspect arrested in Hawkins homicideHAWKINS – An individual has been placed under arrest after one person was found dead in Hawkins on Friday, according to our news partner KETK.

After receiving a call regarding gunshots on Friday, Hawkins PD responded to the 100 block of N. Beaulah Street where a body was discovered. A suspect is now in custody and officials believe there is no threat to the public. Hawkins PD is not providing any further details at this time. The Texas Rangers have been contacted for assistance with the investigation.

Currently, the Hawkins Police Department consists of one police officer. Back in February, the department’s other three officers were fired by the Mayor of Hawkins Debbie Rushing, after she claims they were not hired appropriately.



