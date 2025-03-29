East Texas Senator files bills to clarify abortion law

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2025 at 3:55 am

TYLER – Our news partner KETK is reporting that State Senator Bryan Hughes, from Mineola, is leading the anti-abortion charge by filing Senate Bill 31, the Life of the Mother Act.

“This bill is to look at our pro-life laws and make the language even clearer, so there’s no question, no excuse when a mom presents with a medical emergency, she gets treated,” State Senator Bryan Hughes said.

In 2022, Texas passed an abortion law authored by an East Texas lawmaker. Over the last few years, doctors and women have expressed concerns and confusion on what’s actually included in the ban, and what the exceptions are. On Thursday, three pro-life bills were heard by the State Affairs Committee, which Hughes chairs. Lawmakers are hearing testimony from people for and against the bills. Hughes also filed Senate Bill 2880, the Women and Child Protection Act, which would try to hold people who send abortion pills to women in Texas accountable. He added that Texas is the first state to take the senders of these pills on through legislation.

“Abortion pills is probably the biggest thing that we have right now that we’re fighting against,” Gustafson said.

“Right now, we have groups mailing these pills to moms in Texas with nothing on the beginning, no care following up, and it’s against the law,” Hughes said.

Go Back