Gregg County jailer arrested for credit card abuse

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 4:16 pm
Gregg County jailer arrested for credit card abuseGREGG COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a county jailer was arrested on Friday after Gregg County Officials said she committed credit card abuse while on duty.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, officials found evidence of Shalisha Mungia committing credit card abuse. She has worked as a jailer since July 2021, and was let go following the arrest and several policy and code-of-conduct violations.

Mungia was taken to the Gregg County Jail and has since been released after posting a $1,500 bond.



