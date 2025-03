Tornado watches and warnings issued for several East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 3:35 pm

TYLER – Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are forecast throughout East Texas for most of the next few days, putting several counties on high alert for possible tornadoes.

Our news partner, KETK, has compiled a list of counties placed on tornado watches and warnings. To view the full list of counties, and the forecast for the coming days, click here.

