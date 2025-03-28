Today is Friday March 28, 2025
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 1:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC
The Conners: After more than three decades on TV, the final chapter in the Conners' story debuts with the show's season 7 premiere.

Apple TV+
The Studio: Hollywood plays itself in the new Seth Rogen series.

Prime Video
Holland: Nicole Kidman stars in the new film about a homemaker whose picture-perfect life is flipped upside down.

Netflix
The Life List: A young woman conquers her grief as she works through her life's goals in the new film.

Movie theaters
Death of a Unicorn: Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega accidentally run over a unicorn in the A24 film.

The Woman in the Yard: A mysterious woman haunts a grief-stricken family in the horror movie.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC