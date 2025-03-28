Crash in Harrison County leaves two dead

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 11:25 am

MARSHALL – Two East Texas men have died following a Thursday morning crash in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash occurred in Harrison County at around 5:05 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 43 and Fyffe Cutoff. The crash involved a GMC Yukon, driven by Andrew Allison, 44 of Carthage, and a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry Ledbetter, 69 of Marshall.

DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said Allison was driving westbound on Fyffe Cutoff when he disregarded the stop sign and entered the intersection of State Highway 43, where Ledbetter was driving and collided with him.

According to reports from our news partner, KETK, both men were pronounced dead and no passengers were reported to be in the vehicles.

