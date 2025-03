Utah becomes 1st state to ban fluoride in drinking water

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 12:23 pm

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(SALT LAKE CITY) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill making the state the first in the nation to ban fluoride in drinking water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

