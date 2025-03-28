Today is Friday March 28, 2025
Administration asks Supreme Court to lift judge’s block on deportations under Alien Enemies Act

March 28, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court a second time to urgently lift U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's temporary restraining order blocking the deportations of alleged Tren de Aragua gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

"Only this Court can stop rule-by-TRO from further upending the separation of powers -- the sooner, the better," Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote in an emergency application to the court.

The appeal follows Wednesday's 2-1 ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding Boasberg's order and defending his jurisdiction in the matter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

