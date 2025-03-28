Tyler man sentenced to 17 years for fatal head-on crash

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 10:19 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Tyler man was sentenced to 17 years in prison after swerving into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle head-on, killing the driver.

According to the arrest affidavit, on the morning of August 14, 2024, Cesar Efrain Viramontes-Cocolan of Tyler was driving a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Highway 32 near FM 2908, when he swerved into oncoming traffic, killing Maria Hernandez of Tyler.

DPS stated that an 18-wheeler followed Hernandez’s SUV; the 18-wheeler attempted to avoid crashing into other vehicles, but was unable to do so. Officials concluded that there were no “obstacles or anything that would necessitate that Viramontes veer onto the wrong side of the road.”

When Viramontes-Cocolan was interviewed at the hospital, he reportedly told officials that the other driver was “swerving in and out of their lane,” but was unable to explain why he swerved into traffic, the document stated.

Officers detected a “faint odor of alcohol” from Viramontes-Cocolan and a preliminary breath test showed .44 blood-alcohol content, resulting in “exhibited signs of intoxication.” Officials said Viramontes-Cocolan was intoxicated and “could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”

Viramontes-Cocolan plead guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

