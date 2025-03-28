Man accused of killing sister over money and marijuana

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2025 at 6:04 am

GUN BARREL CITY — According to our news partner KETK, the motive has been revealed in the case of a Mabank man, John Clague, accused of killing his sister. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Dept. is reporting that that Clague had been hysterical after the victim reportedly took $1,500 and 4 ounces of marijuana.

On Monday at around 3:26 p.m., the sheriff’s office dispatch center received a call that John Clague had shot his sister, Samantha Moore, in the chest. When deputies arrived, they saw a woman applying pressure to the victim’s chest, who was lying on the front porch of Clague’s residence near Bonita Point outside of Gun Barrel City. Deputies at the scene said they could not find a pulse on the victim and that Clague had fled the scene with the firearm reportedly used to shoot his sister. A witness told officials that Clague had been hysterical after the victim reportedly took $1,500 and 4 ounces of marijuana.

The Henderson County Tactical Team responded to the home in Harbor Point and attempted to call Clague outside but Vicki Ann Fletcher, 65 of Gun Barrel City, came out of the residence instead and told deputies that Clague was in a travel trailer on the property. Deputies then observed Fletcher walk around a patrol car and toss suspected meth in a ditch.

According to officials, the tactical team negotiated with Clague but he would not respond and eventually ran out, attempting to flee. A K9 was released and Clague was taken into custody.

Clague was arrested for murder and is being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $2 million bond.

