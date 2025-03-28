Jets sign veteran Josh Reynolds to add depth to their group of wide receivers

The New York Jets signed veteran Josh Reynolds to a one-year deal Thursday, adding depth to their wide receivers group.

The 30-year-old Reynolds, who spent last season with Denver and Jacksonville, is reunited with Jets coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand with whom he worked during three seasons in Detroit.

Reynolds joins a Jets wide receivers room that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley, Irvin Charles and Tyler Johnson, who was also signed as a free agent this offseason. New York released wide receiver Davante Adams, who later signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds could end up replacing Lazard, who could be traded or released.

Reynolds has 233 career catches for 3,127 yards and 20 touchdowns in 116 regular-season games, including 55 starts, over eight NFL seasons.

He signed last offseason with Denver — where current Jets general manager Darren Mougey was the assistant GM — and played in five games before being placed on injured reserve with a broken finger.

Reynolds was shot in the left arm and the back of the head on Oct. 18 after he left a strip club in Glendale, Arizona, at about 2:45 a.m. Reynolds said he and two other men were followed into and then out of the club before shots were fired into their SUV.

Reynolds made it back onto the field, but was waived by Denver in December and claimed by Jacksonville. He finished with a combined 13 catches for 194 yards and a score in nine games with both teams. He was released by the Jaguars on March 6.

Reynolds was a fourth-round draft pick of the Rams in 2017 out of Texas A&M, Glenn’s alma mater. The Texas native played four seasons with Los Angeles and set career bests with 52 catches and 618 yards receiving in 2020. He signed with Tennessee in 2021, but played in only five games before being waived.

Reynolds was claimed by Detroit, where played the next three seasons and caught 97 passes for 1,393 yards and 10 TDs. Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator and Engstrand was the passing game coordinator during two of Reynolds’ seasons in Detroit.

