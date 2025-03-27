No one said it was going to be easy.

Common sense has become a common theme for President Donald Trump.

So, what exactly is common sense? I think it’s like obscenity. I know it when I see it. For certain, much of what we have suffering from the Left makes a mockery of common sense. Here are some examples.

Does it make sense to allow millions of poor, unskilled, unvetted, social services-consuming immigrants – a meaningful percentage of whom are likely to be criminals or terrorists – into our country?

Does it make sense to cast aside education, training, competence, and natural aptitude in favor of ethnicity and skin color in hiring airline pilots and air traffic controllers? (For that matter, does it make sense for any job?)

Does it make sense for the government to keep borrowing money to spend on things that don’t make the country safer, cleaner, more secure or more prosperous?

Does it make sense to pour billions of dollars into an education system that by every objective measure is failing to educate children?

Does it make sense to force young women who compete in athletics to risk serious injury competing against a bigger, stronger male?

Does it make sense to stand mute while U.S. trade policy has the effect of exporting American jobs and strategic manufacturing capacity to nations that hate us?

No country can call itself sovereign if it doesn’t have a border.

Skin color isn’t the deciding factor in one’s suitability to be an airline pilot (or a butcher, baker or candlestick maker).

You know in your personal life that unlimited borrowing is unsustainable.

What Donald Trump promised in his campaign is a return to common sense. One might substitute the word, “normal.”

For at least the past 60 years, little by little and bit by bit the Left has used language and propaganda and command of the top reaches of the culture to degrade the norms that have been in place since the founding of the nation.

However, the people who live in the heartland of the country who grow our food, stock our shelves, fix our machines, dispose of our trash and defend our shores have finally had enough. So, in 2024, many of them who had voted for Democrats their entire adult lives voted for a Republican named Donald Trump.

Trump is now committing the ultimate mortal sin in politics. He’s keeping his campaign promises. The Left – which includes the legacy media – isn’t having it. Which means, if you voted for Trump, the Left isn’t having you.

Rooting out the crazy and returning to “normal” won’t be quick, smooth or easy. The avalanche of lawsuits against Trump’s executive actions is a portent of frustrations to come. But don’t be distracted. Trump – or something like him – is what we’ve been wishing for.

Temporary setbacks will happen. Lose heart, and one can imagine a broken, dystopic country like that which was devolving under Joe Biden.

But stay the course Trump has mapped and one can imagine a country that regains its success ethic and its cultural health.

