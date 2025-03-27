Today is Thursday March 27, 2025
East Texas boy sells record setting pig for over $500,000 at Houston Rodeo

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 4:45 pm
East Texas boy sells record setting pig for over 0,000 at Houston RodeoHOUSTON – An impressive feat happened at this years Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. 12-year-old Dallas Martinez sold his championship market barrow pig for $501,000. That broke the old record by over $100,000. According to our news partner KETK, Martinez, who is currently in sixth grade at Center ISD, was named Junior Market Barrow Grand Champion. Dallas is also the first Hispanic student to win the Championship title.

Martinez has been competing in major stock shows since he was 9-years-old and showing pigs since he was 3-years-old . He will take home $50,000 and the rest of the money will go directly to charities supported by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.



