Today is Thursday March 27, 2025
ktbb logo


‘This Is Spinal Tap’ to hit theaters in July ahead of sequel release

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 3:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images

The sequel to This Is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, is hitting theaters in September. But before that fans are being given a chance to catch the original on the big screen.

It was previously revealed that the original film would be rereleased ahead of the sequel's opening, and now Deadline reports that a remastered, remixed and 4K restoration of the film will hit theaters nationwide July 5-7.  

Originally released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. It followed a fictional heavy metal band being filmed for a documentary.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will open in theaters Sept. 12 and follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC