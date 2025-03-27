Today is Thursday March 27, 2025
ktbb logo


Trump pulls Stefanik’s UN nomination

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 1:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House has pulled Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be United Nations ambassador, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

"Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump posted on his social media platform.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC