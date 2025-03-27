Trump pulls Stefanik’s UN nomination

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 1:38 pm

ABC

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House has pulled Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be United Nations ambassador, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

"Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump posted on his social media platform.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

