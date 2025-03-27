TYLER

– Alexander Scott has been named the new director of bands and an

assistant professor of music at The University of Texas at Tyler. As director of bands, Scott will

oversee UT Tyler’s bands including the Wind Ensemble and the newly formed Concert Band.

He comes to UT Tyler from the University of Michigan, where he served as a graduate student

instructor.

“Mr. Scott is an experienced and award-winning educator in a diverse range of levels, having

worked at the secondary level in public schools as well as the collegiate level,” said Dr. Sarah

Roberts, UT Tyler professor and School of Performing Arts director. “We are excited to have him

join the School of Performing Arts. Our students will greatly benefit from his expertise and

leadership.”

Scott taught for nine years in Maryland public schools. For seven years, he served as music

department chair and director of instrumental music at Meade Senior High School in Fort Meade,

Maryland, where he was responsible for conducting diverse music ensembles and bands, while also

teaching various music and guitar courses.

During his time at that school, Scott’s bands and orchestras consistently earned excellent and

superior ratings at county and state adjudication festivals, and his marching band earned second

place at the 2018 U.S. Bands Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships. He was a semifinalist for Music

and Arts’ national “Music Educator of the Year” award in 2016 and the Maryland winner for School

Band and Orchestra Magazine’s “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” award in 2018. Scott’s

departmental leadership was twice recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants with

a “Best Communities in Music Education” designation in 2018 and 2019.

His memberships include the College Band Directors National Association, World Association for

Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, National Association for Music Education and the Maryland

Music Educators Association.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and two master’s degrees in music education

and instrumental conducting, respectively. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree.