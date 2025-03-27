UT Tyler announces new Director of BandsPosted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 12:45 pm
TYLER
– Alexander Scott has been named the new director of bands and an
assistant professor of music at The University of Texas at Tyler. As director of bands, Scott will
oversee UT Tyler’s bands including the Wind Ensemble and the newly formed Concert Band.
He comes to UT Tyler from the University of Michigan, where he served as a graduate student
instructor.
“Mr. Scott is an experienced and award-winning educator in a diverse range of levels, having
worked at the secondary level in public schools as well as the collegiate level,” said Dr. Sarah
Roberts, UT Tyler professor and School of Performing Arts director. “We are excited to have him
join the School of Performing Arts. Our students will greatly benefit from his expertise and
leadership.”
Scott taught for nine years in Maryland public schools. For seven years, he served as music
department chair and director of instrumental music at Meade Senior High School in Fort Meade,
Maryland, where he was responsible for conducting diverse music ensembles and bands, while also
teaching various music and guitar courses.
During his time at that school, Scott’s bands and orchestras consistently earned excellent and
superior ratings at county and state adjudication festivals, and his marching band earned second
place at the 2018 U.S. Bands Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships. He was a semifinalist for Music
and Arts’ national “Music Educator of the Year” award in 2016 and the Maryland winner for School
Band and Orchestra Magazine’s “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” award in 2018. Scott’s
departmental leadership was twice recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants with
a “Best Communities in Music Education” designation in 2018 and 2019.
His memberships include the College Band Directors National Association, World Association for
Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, National Association for Music Education and the Maryland
Music Educators Association.
Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and two master’s degrees in music education
and instrumental conducting, respectively. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree.