East Texas State Representatives give updates on 89th session

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 8:45 am

TYLER – In a report from our news partner, KETK, East Texas representatives gave an update on bills filed by lawmakers for the 89th legislative session.

East Texas representatives, like State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant), who hopes to get his own bills passed. One of his top priorities is House Bill 17. This bill restricts the purchase of land in Texas from “hostile countries” such as China, Russia and North Korea.

“That bill is in the homeland security and public safety committee…in a week or two, we’re going to have a day of hearings where we hear our bills that have to do with foreign adversaries,” Hefner said.

Another big topic in the Texas House is water. Both State Rep. Hefner and State Rep. Gary VanDeaver (R-New Boston) are working to keep East Texas water in the Piney woods.

“We’re a growing state, but that doesn’t mean they get to come take our private property so that they can keep their swimming pools full,” Hefner said.

VanDeaver also has filed House Bill 18 to make sure rural Texans receive adequate medical care. The bill would provide a “safety net” for rural hospitals, especially those hospitals that are at risk of closing.

Representatives explain that one of the most talked about issues is House Bill 3 also known as the “school choice” bill, but as a former superintendent VanDeaver says he isn’t on board with with that bill.

“I’m just convinced it’s not good for my district, and it’s not good for the children of Texas, so my position hasn’t changed on it. I plan to vote against it,” Vandeaver said.

No matter which side they are on when it comes to each bill, Hefner and Vandeaver say East Texas lawmakers are sticking together and making sure they do what is best for the people of East Texas.

“East Texans are united, and we’re digging in for the fight to protect our resources, and the private property rights of our citizens,” Hefner said.

The regular session ends on June 2, with only Governor Gregg Abbott having the power to add special 30-day sessions, limited to designated topics afterwards.

Go Back