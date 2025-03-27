Today is Thursday March 27, 2025
Trump administration says ‘top MS-13 national leader’ arrested

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 8:56 am
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. has arrested a top MS-13 gang member, according to a post on X by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"I'm proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader," Bondi posted. "DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again."

The photo shared on X by Bondi showed a major operation in northern Virginia with FBI officials, including Director Kash Patel, and dozens of officers.

At a press conference on site, Bondi, Patel and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touted the arrest of a 24-year-old who was allegedly a top-3 MS-13 gang member.

Bondi touted the operation as a success, lauding the teamwork of the various agencies involved and said she personally witnessed the collaboration.

"America is safer today because of one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13, he is off the streets," she said. "This guy was living in a neighborhood right around you. No longer. Thanks to the great men and women of law enforcement, this task force that we have created is remarkable, using incredible technology that we will not discuss, to catch and apprehend these horrible, violent, worst of the worst criminals."

Officials did not release the name of the individual they arrested.

President Donald Trump celebrated the arrest in a post on his social media platform, applaud his "border czar," Tom Homan.

"Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!," Trump wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



