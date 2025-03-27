Suspect admits to killing 2 men in missing persons case

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2025 at 3:30 am

UPDATE: According to our news partner KETK, the Lufkin Police Department says that McCroskey has admitted to killing both men and said he was the only person involved.

“There was information given early on that foul play may be involved,” the Lufkin Police Department said. “Further investigation revealed that McCroskey had been using Mr. Saxton’s debit card without authorization, and he was arrested for debit card abuse.” Cell phone data led officials to Sabine Parish, La. where they located Saxton’s body. On Tuesday, McCroskey reportedly contacted investigators and agreed to lead them to the second location where they recovered Allen’s body.

The Lufkin Police Department said that Michael Allen and John Wayne McCroskey, the suspect, lived at a car lot owned by Saxton, and that they all knew each other. Full story below.



NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Officials have located the body of a man they believe has been missing since January. This is the second body found as part of the missing persons investigation.

The Lufkin Police Department said they discovered a body they believe to be Michael Allen in the 5900 block of Old Tyler Road in Nacogdoches County. Various officials are at the scene, including the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Allen’s family has been notified, however, officials said the body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the identity.

(LEFT) Michael Allen and (RIGHT) Robert Saxton, courtesy of the Lufkin Police Department.

In February, officials said they found the body of another man, which they believe to be 79-year-old Robert Saxton, who was reported missing at the same time Allen was. The body was found in Sabine Parish, La.

Despite it being more than a month since the first body was discovered, the Lufkin Police Department said they are still pending autopsy results to officially identify the body.

At this time, the Lufkin Police Department said John Wayne McCroskey is a suspect and is being questioned. He is being held in the Angelina County Jail on unrelated charges.

